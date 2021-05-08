Anti-Covid drug developed by India's defence organisation approved for emergency use

The drug regulator has given nod to the drug for adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. "Being a generic molecule and analogue of glucose, it can be easily produced and made available in plenty in the country," the defence ministry said. The patients treated with the drug showed faster symptomatic cure than standard of care. "A significantly favourable trend (2.5 days difference) was seen in terms of the median time to achieving normalization of specific vital signs parameters when compared to standard of care," it said. The drug comes in powder form in sachets and can be taken orally by dissolving it in water. According to the ministry, the drug accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production.