Anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh: SC no to transfer of cases

NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea by the UP government to transfer all petitions against the anti-conversion ordinance pending in the Allahabad HC to itself. A bench headed by CJI SA Bobde said it would like to take advantage of a decision by the HC, where the matter is slated for hearing in February. Senior Advocate PS Narasimha, representing the UP govt, said identical petitions challenging the ordinance were pending in the HC. The apex court said it was aware of the HC cases when it issued notice in the matter earlier. "If the High Court is going to decide the cases, why should we interfere?" the bench remarked. The counsel for the respondents submitted that the High Court had listed the matter for hearing on February 2.

Commute death of Beant’s killer in 2 weeks: SC

NEW DELHI: The SC on Monday gave 2 weeks to the Centre to decide on the commutation of the death sentence on Balwant Singh Rajoana for assassination of then Punjab CM Beant Singh of Congress in 1995 and fixed further hearing on February 12. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, sought three weeks' time, saying the government was examining the mercy petition filed on his behalf. Stating that three weeks were unreasonable, Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde said: "We give you a last chance. Matter adjourned for two weeks."

SC dismisses AP's appeal against HC order

In a setback to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed its appeal against the High Court order upholding State Election Commission decision to hold gram Panchayat elections in the state saying, "We cannot be part of this ego battle". The State government has sought postponement of Panchayat polls due to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive. The top court observed that elections have been held in far more difficult conditions and successfully".

Kerala HC grants bail to suspended IAS officer Sivasankar

The Kerala HC on Monday granted conditional bail to suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar arrested by the ED on October 28 in a money laundering case registered in connection with gold smuggling in the state. In a relief to the former principal secretary to Kerala CM, the Addl Chief Judicial (Economic Offences) Court, Ernakulam, also granted him default bail (accused entitled to seek bail in case charge sheet is not filed in a specified period) in a case registered by Customs in connection with the smuggling of gold.