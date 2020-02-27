Anti-CAA protests in Delhi aimed at blackmailing govt by Oppn during Trump's visit: Sambit Patra

Panaji (Goa): BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday alleged that the anti-CAA protests in the national capital were intended to "blackmail the government" by the Opposition during US President Donald Trump's visit to India, adding that the situation was "normal" in Delhi.

Death toll in the violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in parts of North-East Delhi on Thursday stood at 27.