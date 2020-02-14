Anti-CAA protest: Allahabad HC stays recovery notice to Kanpur man for destroying public properties

Faizan's counsel had challenged the recovery notice, pleading that the recovery notice was issued by an ADM whereas, the Supreme Court had unequivocally provided that such an order can be issued only by a serving or retried high court judge, or retired district judge as 'claims commissioner'.

This is significant since majority of the other recovery notices issued to protesters across the state have been issued by local administrative officials.

The bench directed the state government to file a counter-affidavit within a month. The court directed to list this case in the week commencing April 20, 2020 before the appropriate bench for the next hearing. This will also be subject to the outcome of the proceedings before the Supreme Court.