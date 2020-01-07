'Another self-goal': Twitter slams Congress for comparing PM Modi to Hitler

The Congress has attacked the RSS and ruling BJP for the student violence in JNU and in Ahmedabad, saying the Modi government is similar to "Hitler rule".

In a series of tweets, the Congress said "Hitler, is that you at Lok Kalyan Marg?" taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who resides at Lok Kalyan Marg, as it compared statements made by BJP leaders with that of the Nazis.

The party tweeted "The very ideology of the RSS is inspired by Hitler and the ideas of the Nazis. It comes as no surprise that the present govt is trying to fulfil the vision of their ideological leaders - the RSS. #BJPHitlerRaj"

"The actions, propaganda machinery and the ways in which the BJP functions reminds us of the dire times during the peak of dictatorship in Germany. Our country is at a tipping point, now only Gandhiji's virtues of 'satya' and 'ahimsa' can save us."

"The CAA clubbed with NRC reeks of the racial purity laws passed by Hitler's regime which led to the planned extermination of millions of people. We must ask ourselves, is the BJP govt leading us down the same path?" tweeted the Congress.

However, the party was trolled on Twitter for this very comparison. "You are a total disgrace to humanity. You have crossed all red lines with your behavior and tone. You're the Nazis, you're the fascists who have been anti-democratic for past 70 years. You have always stifled dissent. You are angry because you keep losing free elections," wrote one user.

"The last time they tried this, PM Modi began quoting Indira Gandhi in parliament. I still remember Kharge's face," wrote another user.

