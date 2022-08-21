Another poster war underway in Karnataka over cut-out of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna | Twitter

Bengaluru: After the poster war between RSS idealogue Veer Savarkar and Tipu Sultan, another flex war has broken out, this time over a cut-out of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna, a historical figure revered by the Kuruba community – the community to which Opposition leader Siddaramaiah belongs.

Tension prevailed in Khanagaon village of Gokak taluk on Saturday after miscreants tore the poster of the revered freedom fighter.

“Investigation is underway. We’ll soon nab the perpetrators,” Belagavi SP Sanjeev Patil was quoted in the media.

The incident sparked protests by supporters of Rayanna and Kuruba outfits. They came out in large numbers and burnt tyres in Khanagaon, leading to tension.

The protest was withdrawn only after police promised to nab the miscreants at the earliest.

A week ago, a local village Circle was renamed Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna Circle, and a poster of the freedom fighter was placed there. The portrait was torn down on Friday night. More cops have been deployed in the area.

Read Also AAP Navi Mumbai unit condemns action against Delhi Dy CM