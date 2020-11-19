Another political wedding on the cards in Karnataka

Bengaluru: In a ‘political alliance’ of a different kind, Aishwarya, the daughter of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar got engaged to Amartya Hegde, the eldest son of late Coffee Day founder VG Siddartha. The event held here was attended by family and political leaders across party lines.

While DKS heads the Congress in the State, Amarthya Hegde is the grandson of BJP leader and former Governor of Maharashtra SM Krishna. Though in opposing political camps, DKS and Krishna share a cordial relationship.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and senior BJP leaders attended the engagement and wished the couple.

Amartya has been handling the Coffee Day business since his father's demise in July last year. Aishwarya manages Global Academy of Technology, an engineering college founded by DK Shivakumar. The alliance was agreed upon by both the families in June and was discussed even before Siddartha’s suicide on July 31 in 2019.

The couple is slated to get married in late February next year.