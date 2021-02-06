Another plea seeking removal of mosque from Sri Krishna Janamabhoomi admitted

Lucknow
After the Ram Janamabhoomi case, it is the Lord Krishna birthplace case has landed in the court again. A Mathura court has allowed another writ petition to be admitted in the case pertaining to dispute over 13.37 acres of adjoining land of Shahi Mosque Idgah. Admitting the plea, by Pawan Shastri, priest of Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj Virajman Mandir, the additional district judge-6 (ADJ-6) Devkant Shukla issued notices to Central Sunni Waqf Board, Shahi Mosque Idgah Trust, Sri Krishna Janam Sewa Sansthan and Sri Krishna Janambhoomi Trust. March 8 is the next hearing date. Pawan Shashtri claimed 13.67 acres of Shahi Mosque Idgah was owned by Thakur Keshav Dev but Sri Krishna Janamstahn Sewa Sangh entered into an agreement with Idgah Trust to give them the land.