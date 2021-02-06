India

Updated on

Another plea seeking removal of mosque from Sri Krishna Janamabhoomi admitted

By Srawan Shukla

Lucknow

After the Ram Janam­a­bhoomi case, it is the Lord Krish­na birthplace case has landed in the court again. A Mat­h­ura court has allow­ed another writ petition to be admitted in the case pertai­ning to dispute over 13.37 acres of adjo­ining land of Shahi Mosque Idg­ah. Admitting the plea, by Pawan Shastri, priest of Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj Virajman Mandir, the additional district judge-6 (ADJ-6) Devkant Shukla issued notices to Central Sunni Waqf Board, Shahi Mosque Idgah Trust, Sri Krishna Janam Sewa San­sthan and Sri Krishna Janam­bho­omi Trust. March 8 is the next hearing date. Pawan Shashtri clai­m­ed 13.67 acres of Shahi Mosque Idgah was owned by Thakur Kesh­av Dev but Sri Krishna Janamstahn Sewa Sangh entered into an agre­e­ment with Idgah Trust to give them the land.

