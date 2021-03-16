Another 'PIA' written aeroplane-shaped balloon found in Jammu and Kashmir

A balloon with 'PIA' written on it was found in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. While 'PIA' stands for Pakistan International Airlines, the balloon was shaped in the form of an aircraft with windows and doors painted on it.
According to news agency ANI, the white and green-coloured balloon was found in the Bhalwal area of Jammu and was later seized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Earlier on March 10, a similar balloon was recovered by the J&K Police. The balloon was found in Sotra Chak village of the Hiranagar sector. It was found by locals, who later informed the police after spotting it. On receiving the information, the Rajbagh police team reached the spot and seized the balloon. The matter is being investigated by the police.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)