e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAnother midday meal horror story: 50 middle school students fall ill in Bihar's Bhojpur

Another midday meal horror story: 50 middle school students fall ill in Bihar's Bhojpur

The victims were admitted in the referral hospital Piro for treatment and their conditions are said to be stable.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
50 students fall ill after midday meal in Bihar's Bhojpur | Wikimedia (Representative Image)
Follow us on

Patna: As many as 50 students of a middle school in Bihar's Bhojpur district fell ill after consuming the midday meal on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Harnam Tola under Piro police station in the district. 

The victims were admitted in the referral hospital Piro for treatment and their conditions are said to be stable.

Read Also
MP: Mid-day meal missing in schools; CM asks Panna to send detailed inquiry report
article-image

Stomach ache and vomiting

The police said that the school administration has given albendazole tablets to the students followed by the midday meal. After the meal, the students fell sick, with a majority complaining of stomach ache and vomiting.

The school teachers immediately informed the local police and took the children to the Piro referral hospital.

The Education Department has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Read Also
Mid-Day Meal scam: Income Tax Department raids food grain traders in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Another midday meal horror story: 50 middle school students fall ill in Bihar's Bhojpur

Another midday meal horror story: 50 middle school students fall ill in Bihar's Bhojpur

Rajasthan: NCPCR chairperson anticipates trafficking of 46 girls in Bhilwara

Rajasthan: NCPCR chairperson anticipates trafficking of 46 girls in Bhilwara

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Pictures of 'Blood Moon' witnessed in different cities of India

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Pictures of 'Blood Moon' witnessed in different cities of India

J&K: 'Hybrid' LeT terrorist involved in transportation of arms & ammunition arrested in Pulwama

J&K: 'Hybrid' LeT terrorist involved in transportation of arms & ammunition arrested in Pulwama

JNU Admissions 2022: Second merit list for PG course released at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; here's how to...

JNU Admissions 2022: Second merit list for PG course released at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; here's how to...