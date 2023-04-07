'My king doesn't listen to anyone's advice': Andhra ex-CM Kiran Kumar Reddy takes a dig at Congress as he joins BJP |

Kiran Kumar Reddy, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has joined the BJP. Reddy, the last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh before the establishment of Telangana state in 2014, resigned from the Congress in March this year due to disagreements with the party's leadership. He had also founded his own party, the Jai Samaikyandhra Party, in 2014 to fight the state's bifurcation, but it had no electoral impact.

"I had never imagined that I'll have to leave Congress...There is a saying- 'My king is very intelligent, he doesn't think on his own, doesn't listens to anyone's advice', "says former Congress leader Kiran Kumar Reddy on joining BJP in Delhi.

Joins BJP ahead of elections

Reddy's decision to join the BJP comes ahead of the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh next year, which will pit the incumbent YSR Congress against the main opposition Telugu Desam Party. Reddy is likely to boost the BJP's presence in Rayalaseema, where he is from and wields tremendous power. He is also likely to be promoted as a possible chief ministerial candidate by the BJP, which is attempting to establish itself as a third option in the state.