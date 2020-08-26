Another girl raped, murdered in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow
Days after a gangrape and murder of a dalit girl, another minor was raped and murdered in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said.
The 17-year-old girl was on her way to fill a scholarship form. “Her body was found near a dried-up pond, around 200 metres from her village. Post-mortem has confirmed the rape. We are making all possible efforts to identify and arrest the accused,” Satendar Kumar, Kheri’s police chief told the media.
In a tweet addressed to the state’s Governor Anandiben Patel, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday wrote in Hindi: “Respected Governor, the situation of law and order has become very bad. A girl was on her way to fill up an online form in Lakhimpur when she was raped and killed. Such incidents are happening everyday now. I hope you will understand the seriousness of the situation and take the matter into consideration.”
