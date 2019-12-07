Another gangrape victim commits suicide in Kanpur

Lucknow: Amidst all the uproar over the death of the Unnao rape victim who succumbed to her injuries on Friday, another gangrape victim committed suicide in Kanpur (Rural) district of Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, the victim had gone to live with her sister allegedly following threats by the accused, where she hung herself and committed suicide.

After reports of her suicide emerged, district magistrate of Kanpur (rural) and Superintendent of Police held a joint press conference and said, “Two of the three accused have been arrested. One accused is absconding.”

Officials claimed the girl had gone missing on 13 November and was traced on 16 November. She alleged that a Sunny had kidnapped and raped her. However, later in the court on 22 November she alleged that Sunny's uncle and an aide also raped her. “We have then added the section of gangrape in the case,” they claimed.

Family members of the victim alleged, “She was being threatened by the accused continuously. We sought police help, but they didn't budge. The scared girl then decided to go and stay with her cousin.”