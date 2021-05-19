Another functionary quits MNM, blames lack of democracy

Chennai
Actor Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam suffered another desertion at the senior level on Wednesday when party general secretary M Muruganandam announced quitting the party, blaming lack of democracy and honesty. He is the fourth senior functionary to resign and the second after former Vice President Dr R Mahendran to allege lack of democracy in the 3-year-old party. Muruganandam tweeted he had joined the party to do public work in “honest and independent manner”. “But with no conducive situation for that today, I am quitting from all party positions and the primary membership," he added.
