Another double murder rocks Uttar Pradesh, 2 chopped to death in Kanpur

A painter by profession, Rajkumar, a resident of Ujiyaipurwa village, was talking to his friend Ravi, a Disc Jockey, when four accused identified as Shivam, Vikas, Vishal and Akash came and started abusing them. This led to scuffle between the two groups. Villagers, however, rushed and separated them.

Later, when Rajkumar and Ravi were returning home, the four accused shot them. Not satisfied with this, they dragged both to a nearby temple and chopped them up with sharp-edged weapons till they died. They went into hiding after committing the crime.

The police acted swiftly and arrested them after tracing their location. The Superintendent of Police (SP) West Kanpur Dr Anil Kumar said that both the groups were having rival party affiliations which led to showdown resulting in double murder.