Another Cong MLA joins BJP in MP

BHOPAL: Congress lawmakers have begun to cross over to the BJP one after another since the party lost power in the state. Party MLA from Mandhata constituency in Khandwa district of Madh­ya Pradesh Narayan Singh Patel reached Vidhan Sabha and handed over his resignation to protem Speaker, Rameshwar Sharma, on Thursday.

Patel has been the third Congress legislator who has quit the party and joined the rival camp after BJP’s return to power. Patel took membership of the BJP at the party office in presence of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and party’s state president VD Sharma. There is nobody in the Congress to listen to his problems and no development work has been done in his constituency, Patel said. 27 Assembly constituencies have fallen vacant after Patel’s resignation from the House. After putting in his papers to Sharma, Patel reached Mantralay and met Chouhan.