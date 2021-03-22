Another blow to Congress as KPCC vice president K C Rosakutty resigns from party

In yet another blow to the Congress in poll-bound Kerala, AICC member and KPCC Vice- President K C Rosakutty on Monday resigned from the party's primary membershipand decided to associate with the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF. "I have taken this decision after long deliberations.

I am fed up with the factional wars in the party and hence decided to resign," Rosakutty said, ending her over 37-year association with the grand old party.

Pointing that the party of late has been sidelining women and it cannot be accepted, she said,adding Bindu Krishna, had to break into tears before the media before she was named the party candidate from Kollam, for the April6 Assembly polls in the state.

She also said what happened to LathikaSubhash, who a few days ago had resigned from the party and tonsured her head in protest after being denied a ticket to contest from Ettumanoor in Kottayam district,had pained her. The Congress has been unable to forge a secular front to take on communal parties, the veteran leader said adding she was disappointed with the stand taken by the party on various issues.