After Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, National Spokesman Jaiveer Shergill resigns from Congress

In another setback for Congress, Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday resigned as party's National Spokesperson. His resignation comes days after senior Congress leader Anand Sharma resigned from the chairmanship of the party's steering committee for Himachal Pradesh and another tall leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned as chairman of the campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Shergill wrote, "It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for interests of public and country, rather it's influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on-ground reality."

Jaiveer is the youngest National Media Panelist of the Indian National Congress. He is also one of the youngest spokespersons of the Congress Party for Punjab (Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee) and also the youngest person to be appointed as the Co-Chairman of the Congress Legal Cell for Punjab.

He was reportedly not allowed to hold press conferences for the past few months.

Notably, both Azad and Sharma are prominent leaders of the G23 grouping which has been critical of the decisions of the party leadership.

Sharma, who first contested assembly elections in 1982 and was given a Rajya Sabha ticket by then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, has been a Rajya Sabha member ever since and has occupied several key positions in the party.

The grouping comprising prominent veterans, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Manish Tewari, has been insisting on genuine elections right from the block up to the Congress Working Committee level.