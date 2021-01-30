Anoop Gupta arrested in VVIP choppers money laundering case

New Delhi

The Enforcem­ent Directorate (ED) has arr­ested businessman Anoop Ku­mar Gupta in a money laundering probe into the over Rs3,600-crore VVIP cho­ppers purchase scam case, sources said on Saturday.

They said Gupta, the joint MD of KRBL Ltd that sells India Gate basmati rice, was sent to 5-day ED custody after he was produced before a special court for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act here. Sources said Gupta was arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers deal case, alleging he was not cooperating in the probe.

His custodial interrogation was necessary as fresh evidence gathered by ED pertains to "proceeds of crime" or alleged kickbacks of the deal being paid to a firm "controlled" by Gupta. His lawyers told the court his arrest was "not justified" and pleaded he should not be sent to ED custody owing he suffers from diabetes and other ailments. The ED said two streams were used for channelling Euro 70 million worth of "proceeds of crime" or bribe money to various political persons, bureaucrats and Indian Air Force officials in return of swinging the 12 choppers deal in favour of AgustaWestland.