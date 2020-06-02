Anonymous parody account Rofl Gandhi behind Congress Chhattisgarh’s Twitter handle?

Avid Twitter users have come across an anonymous parody account called Rofl Gandhi with the profile picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s. While the person behind the handle has never revealed their identity, they’ve been making waves for satirical digs, impeccable wit and display of sarcasm on the micro blogging site.
According to reports, the Rofl Gandhi handle was started in 2012, when the Congress government was in power at the Centre.
Recently the account came under scanner after being rumoured to run Congress Chhattisgarh’s Twitter handle. Refuting the same, Rofl Gandhi in a statement on Twitter wrote, “To everyone tagging me since last few weeks, no, I am not behind @INCChhattisgarh. But I like the way they are playing.”
The Chhattisgarh page is touted to be an entertaining one, comprising of poetic messages and meme-like tweets. Many Twitter users even found the rumours believable for the parallel style of sharing content on social media.
The Indian National Congress currently holds the position of the ruling party in Chhattisgarh under its Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
On a related note, Chhattisgarh's first Chief Minister Ajit Jogi succumbed to cardiac arrest in a hospital on Friday. He was 74. Jogi, who quit the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to join politics, was an MLA from the Marwahi region. He became the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh when it was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.
