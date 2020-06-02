Anonymous parody account Rofl Gandhi behind Congress Chhattisgarh’s Twitter handle?

Avid Twitter users have come across an anonymous parody account called Rofl Gandhi with the profile picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s. While the person behind the handle has never revealed their identity, they’ve been making waves for satirical digs, impeccable wit and display of sarcasm on the micro blogging site.

According to reports, the Rofl Gandhi handle was started in 2012, when the Congress government was in power at the Centre.

Recently the account came under scanner after being rumoured to run Congress Chhattisgarh’s Twitter handle. Refuting the same, Rofl Gandhi in a statement on Twitter wrote, “To everyone tagging me since last few weeks, no, I am not behind @INCChhattisgarh. But I like the way they are playing.”