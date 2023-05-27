Annual Health Index: Tamil Nadu, Kerala best performers, Delhi worst among UTs; check details inside

Representative image | FPJ

In the NITI Aayog's annual "Health Index" for the Covid-19 pandemic year of 2020–21, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana emerged as the top-performing states among the "large states," Tripura did well in the smaller states category, and Delhi ranked last among the Union Territories, according to Friday's reports.

NITI Aayog Indicators Used

24 health performance indicators are used in the Health Index, which was introduced by NITI Aayog in 2017 to evaluate the performance of states and union territories. The Union Health Ministry, the World Bank, and NITI Aayog worked together to release the thorough health index.

The fifth edition of the "2020-21 Health Index Report," whose release was planned for December 2022, has not yet been made public, according to a story in The Indian Express. According to reports, NITI Aayog gave the Health Ministry a copy of the yearly "Health Index" report for 2020–21.

Judged on the basis of incremental performance

According to two criteria—incremental performance, which gauges year-over-year advancement, and overall performance, which examines overall accomplishments; the report evaluates the performance of the states and union territories. According to a representative of NITI Aayog, the report would be released 'at the right time.'

In terms of overall performance among the 19 major states, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana have taken the top 3 spots, according to the government think tank. The bottom three states, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, are ranked 19th, 18th, and 17th, respectively.

Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Odisha perform best incrementally

Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Odisha have emerged as the top 3 achievers among the major states in terms of incremental performance from 2019–20 to 2020–21. Tripura has the best overall performance in the group of smaller states, with Sikkim and Goa closely behind. Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur occupy the bottom three spots.

In terms of overall performance among the union territories, Lakshadweep has taken the top spot, while Delhi has come in last.