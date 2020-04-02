Announcement made from mosque to attack us: ASHA worker collecting data on coronavirus in Karanataka

In a video that has been widely circulated on social media, an Asha worker from Karnataka has said that she was attacked in Bengaluru while she was collecting data for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
In her speech, she has said that the announcement to attack healthcare workers was made from a mosque. Whoever made that announcement should be arrested.”
The video, which was also shared by BJP leader Sambit Patra, has since gone viral. “Now announcements are being made from Mosques to attack health workers!!In Kashmir,In Delhi riots why are anarchical announcements made from a place of worship??(Sic)” he tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police are investigating the matter. "I have appointed Pulikeshi Nagar ACP Tabarak Fathima to investigate the matter. A case will be registered & action will be taken. Asha workers will be protected by the police to carry out the their functions," said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao
However, others haven’t taken too kindly to the video shared by news agency ANI claiming that they are trying to spread ‘communal disharmony’.
However, there have been a few cases of violence reported against healthcare workers across the country. One case of stone-pelting was reported from Indore, which subsequently led to the arrest of seven people. Another incident was reported from Telangana where a family attacked the medical staff after a person died of COVID-19.
