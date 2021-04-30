Annamrita Foundation to provide meals to COVID-19 warriors: Here's how you can donate

India is fighting raging second wave of COVID-19 and to tide over the storm, our healthcare workers are working tirelessly to provide best services and save lives.

Doctors, nurses and other medical staff have indeed taken upon themselves to save lives of the COVID-19 patients. And now, it is our duty to help the COVID-19 warriors in such dire times.

Annamrita Foundation is serving meals to hospitals and COVID-19 care centers across India to provide nourishment to the healthcare workers.

"In order to provide nourishment to those who are working tirelessly to save lives, we have started serving meals to hospitals and COVID care centers across India The meals are being served to all the healthcare staff including doctors, nurses, assistant staff, pathology staff, and office assistants. Due to the severe impact of the pandemic's second wave, we have extended the services to the caregivers of patients who are stranded outside the hospitals and have limited or no access to food and nourishment," said the foundation.

One can extend help to the foundation for providing meals to the healthcare workers by donating. At Rs 75, you can help and support a COVID-19 warrior.

Here's how you can donate: