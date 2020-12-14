Anna University Result 2020 for final year re-exam declared on aucoe.annauniv.edu; click here to know more

Anna University has declared results of the re-exam today, December 14, 2020.

The result has been declared for the exam conducted for final year students in April/ May 2020.

Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of Anna University on aucoe.annauniv.edu.

The examination was conducted for for around 20,000 who missed the exam due to technical issues.

Steps to check the result: