Anna Hazare begins 'maun vrat' over crimes against women, 'did he get confused?' wonders Twitter

Social activist Anna Hazare has begun a 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) seeking speedy justice in the Nirbhaya case and in cases of heinous crimes against women.

He began his vow of since at his native village of Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

"I have begun my 'maun vrat' to seek speedy justice in the Nirbhaya case and if it is not delivered, I will go on indefinite fast," Hazare said in a press release.

People on Twitter however are rather baffled by the news.

"Did Anna get confused about the issue that's raging across the country?" wondered one social media user.

Take a look at some of the reactions: