Anna Hazare begins 'maun vrat' over crimes against women, 'did he get confused?' wonders Twitter

Social activist Anna Hazare has begun a 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) seeking speedy justice in the Nirbhaya case and in cases of heinous crimes against women.
He began his vow of since at his native village of Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.
"I have begun my 'maun vrat' to seek speedy justice in the Nirbhaya case and if it is not delivered, I will go on indefinite fast," Hazare said in a press release.
People on Twitter however are rather baffled by the news.
"Did Anna get confused about the issue that's raging across the country?" wondered one social media user.
Hazare had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 9, informing him that he would observe 'maun vrat' from December 20 as a "penance".
"The crimes against women are taking place in several states, including Delhi. People in the country welcomed the encounter of the four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case because of the delay in judicial and police process," he said.
The delay in justice is causing people to lose faith in the judiciary, he added.Hazare also sought speedy trials in cases of crimes against women.
Apart from this, Hazare also demanded that judicial accountability bill be passed in the Parliament, vacant posts of judges be filled and the Supreme Court's recommendations for improvement of the police force be implemented.
