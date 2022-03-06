Anish Khan death: West Bengal Congress holds protest, slams TMC govt for not taking proper steps in matter

Kolkata: Congress held a rally in the city from their party office to Park Circus protesting against the death of Aliah University student Anis Khan.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that if needed the Congress will protest in the national capital’s Jantar Mantar and also in Rashtrapati Bhawan.

“Due to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the real culprits are not being punished. She said that she will probe the matter within 15 days but still now the culprits are not even identified. Why hasn’t she sent any of her ministers to meet Anis’ family members? The people of Bengal want to know the mystery behind his death. The Congress will not sit quiet,” said Chowdhury.

Taking further potshots at the Chief Minister, the Congress chief claimed that just because Anis belongs to ‘minority’ for which the Trinamool Congress government is not taking proper steps.

“On one side the TMC government speaks of minorities and on the other side just because he is Khan his death is not being probed. Congress if needed will protest across the national capital as well,” further mentioned the Congress chief also adding that Anis’s father Saalem Khan is a ‘strong’ person and should fight back.

Chowdhury, who met the student activist’s family members at their house at Amta in Howrah district on Saturday claimed that Anis’s father is a ‘fighter’ and also that the SIT probe ‘will not yield any solution’.

“Just like the case of Rizwanur Rahman, didi is maintaining silence even in this case. The Congress had assured all help to Anis’s family,” further claimed Chowdhury.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 09:33 PM IST