Anish Khan death case: Arrested policemen cry foul, say 'they visited student leader's house on OC's orders'

Kolkata: The two arrested policemen--home guard Kashinath Bera and civic volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya--in connection with the Anish Khan death case on Thursday claimed that they visited Anish’s house after the OC of Amta police station had ordered them.

While being produced to Uluberia session court, the two policemen claimed that they were being ‘framed’.

“We have not gone to Anish's place on our own. We have been instructed by the OC to visit there. We are being framed,” said one of the policemen.

When asked whether they had pushed Anish from the terrace, the accused said that they didn’t know as they were not there.

Wife of home guard Kashinath Bera also alleged that her husband is being ‘framed’ as without instructions of top officials they cannot operate.

However, the Uluberia session court has given 14 days Judicial Custody to the two arrested policemen and also permitted the Test Identification Parade as ordered by Calcutta High Court in presence of District Judge.

Meanwhile, slamming the police, Anish Khan’s father Saalem Khan said, “The police are claiming that there is a separate pipeline in my house and according to them while escaping from that pipeline, Anish fell down and died. Not just OC even officials higher than OC is also involved in my son’s murder case,” said Khan.

Anish’s elder brother Shabir Khan alleged that they don’t have any ‘faith’ in the police.

“Even if the two police are arrested, we don’t know whether they are actual culprits. Four policemen came to our house and the remaining two are still not arrested,” said Shabir.

Advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said that the court has instructed to give a copy of autopsy to both court and SIT and the forensic report of Anish’s mobile to both court and SIT and after probing both the reports the court will further the proceedings after 15 days.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:54 PM IST