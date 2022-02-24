Anish Khan death: Calcutta HC orders a second postmortem, no CBI enquiry for now

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a second postmortem, under the monitoring of a district judge, in the death case of former student leader Anish Khan. The court said the postmortem report copy should be served to the family members of Khan and also the petitioner. It further rejected the appeal for a CBI enquiry into the death.

On Wednesday, two security personnel of Amta police station in Howrah -- Home Guard Kashinath Bera and civic volunteer Pritam Bhattacharyay -- were arrested by the police in connection with case, giving strong indication that the police were involved in the death of the student leader on February 18.

"We have arrested Home Guard Kashinath Bera and civic volunteer Pritam Bhattacharyay. We are hopeful that some information will come out during their custodial interrogation, which will help us get to the bottom of the case," Manoj Malviya, Director General of Police, told the media.

"We assure that the facts pertaining to the case will be revealed within 15 days as committed by the Chief Minister," he added.

However, the DGP said that the special investigation team is facing obstructions from the family members of the victim and some political groups, which is creating problems for conducting the probe.

"We had asked for the victim's mobile phone which is lying with the family, but they refused to hand it over. Not only that, we wanted to exhume the body and conduct a second post-mortem in front of a judicial magistrate, but that was also not allowed by the family," the DGP said.

"We would like to request the family members and all the concerned parties to allow us to conduct the investigation properly. I assure that everything will become crystal clear soon. We are conducting an impartial probe and we are committed to bring the truth out within 15 days," Malviya said.

Meanwhile, amid the row over the death of Khan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she will not allow anyone to create any disturbance in the state.

"I will not allow anyone to create any disturbance in the state. Those who are causing obstructions are committing an offence. I have told the police to take appropriate action. You cannot insult state police in the name of CBI," Chief Minister Banerjee said.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 05:04 PM IST