Anis Khan's family unhappy after Calcutta HC says West Bengal govt SIT to continue probe in death case

Calcutta HC | Photo: Representative Image

Kolkata: Deceased student leader Anis Khan’s family is not happy with the Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench verdict that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government will continue probe in the death case.

According to High Court sources, the single-judge bench of Rajshekhar Mantha said that there is no need for a CBI probe in this case and also asked the SIT to file the charge sheet at the earliest.

Not being happy over the verdict, father of Anis, Saleem Khan said that he will move the division bench of the Calcutta High Court seeking CBI inquiry.

“The police had killed my son. Without the nod of the heavyweight leader from the state government the police cannot do this. I am not happy with the verdict and will stick to the CBI probe as on February 18 night police had killed Anis and now the same police are trying to probe the death,” said Khan.

Khan also added that one of his relatives in the next village is being threatened by the head of the Panchayat for which he had to take shelter in his house.

It can be noted that a home guard and a civic volunteer, who had allegedly gone to the second floor of Anis’ house at Amta in Howrah district were arrested by the SIT earlier and charged under Section 304A.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the Congress, CPI (M) and partly BJP is ‘politicizing’ the issue as SIT is doing ‘proper’ probe.