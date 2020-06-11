Anil Deshmukh promises 'stern action' after dead COVID-19 patient's body turns up in Jalgaon hospital toilet

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today said that he has taken a serious note of Jalgaon incident where a body of COVID-19 patient was found in toilet.
Deshmukh also informed that few people are already booked for this criminal offence and promised that stern action will be taken against people responsible for this inhuman act. He added that enquiry is being conducted in this matter.
Body of an 82-year-old coronavirus patient who had gone missing for eight days was found inside the toilet of a COVID-19 hospital in Jalgaon district on Wednesday.
Her body was discovered after its stench spread, and the door of the toilet had to be broken.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)