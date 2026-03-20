Anil Ambani Questioned For Second Day By CBI In ₹2929 Crore Alleged Bank Fraud Case

Anil Ambani |

Mumbai: Industrialist Anil Ambani appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi on Friday for the second day of questioning in connection with the Rs 2929 crore alleged bank fraud case on the basis of a complaint filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) regarding Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCOM) and was questioned for 7 hours. Anil Ambani also appeared before the investigating officer on Thursday, where he was questioned for 8 Hours.

The CBI had registered a criminal case on August 21, 2025 on the basis of a complaint received from SBI Mumbai against M/s Reliance Communication Ltd. (RCOM), Mumbai, its director Anil D. Ambani, unknown public servants and unknown others on the allegations of defrauding the bank, and thereby causing wrongful loss of Rs 2929 crores to the bank.

Earlier on Thursday, a spokesperson for Anil Ambani stated that, "Anil Ambani will be appearing before the CBI in Delhi on March 19 and 20 for examination, in connection with the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the SBI regarding Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCOM). The appearance is in furtherance to Ambani’s commitment to extend full cooperation in the matter with all agencies."

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According to the agency sources, in the two-day questioning, the CBI officers questioned Ambani with regards to the alleged fund diversion, misappropriation and other irregularities in the loan funds issued to the company by the bank.

The CBI in its FIR stated that, it is alleged that accused persons, in criminal conspiracy, misrepresented and got sanctioned credit facilities from SBI in favour of M/s RCOM. Further, the allegations pertain to misutilization, diversion of loan funds, potential routing of loan funds, inter-company loan transactions, misutilization of sales invoice financing, discounting of bills of RCOM by M/s Reliance Infratel Ltd., movement of funds through inter-corporate deposits, write off of capital advances given to M/s Netizen Engineering Pvt. Ltd.- a group company of Reliance ADA Group, and creation/write off of fictitious debtors, etc. By the aforementioned acts the accused persons are alleged of committing offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust.

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