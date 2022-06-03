e-Paper Get App

Anil Ambani birthday: Lesser-known facts about the businessman

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Anil Ambani | File Photo

One of the most well-known business tycoons of India, Anil Ambani celebrates his 63rd birthday today.

Here are some interesting facts about the businessman:

  • Anil, once the sixth richest person in the world, declared bankruptcy before a UK court in February 2020 stating his net worth is zero, although the veracity of that claim is in question.

  • Anil is extremely health conscious and goes for a jog regularly. He doesn't smoke or drink and takes part in various marathons happening in Mumbai.

  • Anil Ambani married actress Tina Ambani in 1991. They have two sons Anmol and Anshul Ambani

  • Reportedly, Anil's idol is former U.S. President, George W. Bush.

  • In 2008, under Anil's leadership, Reliance Power IPO made the fastest subscription in the history of the Indian Capital Market.

  • It was subscribed to in less than 60 seconds after its offer announcement.

  • Anil served as a member of parliament in the Rajya Sabha, as an independent candidate from Uttar Pradesh in 2004-2006.

  • Anil is reportedly very punctual and follows a 12-hour work day.

