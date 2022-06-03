Anil Ambani birthday: Lesser-known facts about the businessman

One of the most well-known business tycoons of India, Anil Ambani celebrates his 63rd birthday today.

Anil, once the sixth richest person in the world, declared bankruptcy before a UK court in February 2020 stating his net worth is zero, although the veracity of that claim is in question.

Anil is extremely health conscious and goes for a jog regularly. He doesn't smoke or drink and takes part in various marathons happening in Mumbai.

Anil Ambani married actress Tina Ambani in 1991. They have two sons Anmol and Anshul Ambani

Reportedly, Anil's idol is former U.S. President, George W. Bush.

In 2008, under Anil's leadership, Reliance Power IPO made the fastest subscription in the history of the Indian Capital Market.

It was subscribed to in less than 60 seconds after its offer announcement.

Anil served as a member of parliament in the Rajya Sabha, as an independent candidate from Uttar Pradesh in 2004-2006.