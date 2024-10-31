ANI Journalist Dilip Saini Stabbed To Death Over Property Dispute In UP's Fatehpur

In a shocking incident, ANI journalist Dilip Saini was brutally stabbed to death on Wednesday in Bisauli, located on Bhitora Road in Fatehpur district. The fatal assault, reportedly tied to a property dispute, has left another person severely injured. The injured individual, Shahid, has been admitted to Hallett Hospital in Kanpur, where he remains in critical condition.

यूपी के फतेहपुर में पत्रकार की हत्या



फतेहपुर जिले के सदर कोतवाली के भिटौरा बाईपास प्रॉपर्टी विवाद में न्यूज एजेंसी के पत्रकार दिलीप सैनी की चाकूओं से गोद कर हत्या। एक अन्य घायल, 9 लोगों के खिलाफ हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज, पुलिस ने एक आरोपी को किया गया गिरफ्तार pic.twitter.com/nzIvS2efDe — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) October 31, 2024

According to the police, Dilip Saini, a resident of Bisauli and active in property trading across towns in Fatehpur and Lucknow, was at home with his friend Shahid on Wednesday night when over 16 individuals reportedly stormed his residence. The assailants attacked both men with knives, inflicting fatal injuries on Saini. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

The attackers also vandalised vehicles parked outside the journalist’s residence before fleeing the scene, leaving behind a trail of panic and shock in the community. Police have registered a case against 16 individuals, with nine named and seven unidentified suspects.

CO City Sushil Dubey, speaking about the incident, confirmed the attack’s link to a property dispute and revealed that a case of assault, vandalism, and unlawful detainment has been filed. “Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the attackers,” Dubey stated, adding that raids are being conducted to arrest those responsible.