'Anguished by fire at COVID Centre in Vijayawada': PM Modi, HM Amit Shah condoles loss of lives, assures support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the loss of lives after a massive fire broke out at hotel Swarna Palace in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada which was dedicated to treat COVID-19 patients. Seven people died in the incident and 30 were rescued, Vijaywada Police said.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi assured all possible help to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He wrote, "Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support."
Home Minister Amit Shah also assured all possible support to the Andhra Pradesh govt. "Deeply anguished by the news of tragic fire accident at a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to the state govt. My condolences are with the affected families in this time of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote.
Meanwhile, B Srinivasulu, Police Commissioner said, "Around 5.09 am control room received a call regarding the fire accident following which police and fire personnel immediately rushed to the spot. By 5.45 am fire was doused off."
"Around 30 COVID patients and 10 hospital staff, a total of 40 persons are there inside. Injured people have been shifted to other hospitals. Some of them are critical. Right now the cause of the accident is not known. Only after analysis, we can come to know about that," he added.
However, as per the preliminary report, the reason of fire appears to be a short circuit said Krishna District Collector.