Angry Over Unmarried Daughter's Pregnancy, Family Sets Her On Fire In UP's Hapur

Representative pic/ Pixabay

In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, a 23-year-old unmarried woman has been allegedly set on fire by her family members after discovering her pregnancy, as reported by the police on Friday.

The incident unfolded in Nawada Khurd village, leaving the woman critically injured with burns covering over 70 percent of her body. She has since been transferred to another hospital for medical care.

The woman's mother and brother have been detained by the authorities.

According to the police, the woman was involved in a relationship with a man from the same village and subsequently became pregnant. When her family members became aware of this, they reacted with anger.

On Thursday, September 28, the woman's mother and brother reportedly took her to a nearby forest, doused her with petrol, and set her on fire. The victim suffered severe burns and was swiftly rushed to the hospital.

Senior police officer Rajkumar Aggarwal confirmed that an attempted murder case has been filed against the woman's mother and brother, and an investigation is underway.

