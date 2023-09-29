 Angry Over Unmarried Daughter's Pregnancy, Family Sets Her On Fire In UP's Hapur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAngry Over Unmarried Daughter's Pregnancy, Family Sets Her On Fire In UP's Hapur

Angry Over Unmarried Daughter's Pregnancy, Family Sets Her On Fire In UP's Hapur

The incident unfolded in Nawada Khurd village, leaving the woman critically injured with burns covering over 70 percent of her body.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic/ Pixabay

In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, a 23-year-old unmarried woman has been allegedly set on fire by her family members after discovering her pregnancy, as reported by the police on Friday.

The incident unfolded in Nawada Khurd village, leaving the woman critically injured with burns covering over 70 percent of her body. She has since been transferred to another hospital for medical care.

The woman's mother and brother have been detained by the authorities.

According to the police, the woman was involved in a relationship with a man from the same village and subsequently became pregnant. When her family members became aware of this, they reacted with anger.

On Thursday, September 28, the woman's mother and brother reportedly took her to a nearby forest, doused her with petrol, and set her on fire. The victim suffered severe burns and was swiftly rushed to the hospital.

Senior police officer Rajkumar Aggarwal confirmed that an attempted murder case has been filed against the woman's mother and brother, and an investigation is underway.

Read Also
Delhi: FIR Against Girls PG Owner In Mukherjee Nagar Over Massive Fire; Child Among Five...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Bandh: Video Of Liquor Shop Selling Alcohol With Half-Shutter Down Goes Viral

Bengaluru Bandh: Video Of Liquor Shop Selling Alcohol With Half-Shutter Down Goes Viral

Angry Over Unmarried Daughter's Pregnancy, Family Sets Her On Fire In UP's Hapur

Angry Over Unmarried Daughter's Pregnancy, Family Sets Her On Fire In UP's Hapur

ISKCON Sends ₹100 Crore Defamation Notice To BJP MP Maneka Gandhi For Accusing It Of 'Selling Cows...

ISKCON Sends ₹100 Crore Defamation Notice To BJP MP Maneka Gandhi For Accusing It Of 'Selling Cows...

Delhi Jewellery Shop Burglary: 2 Held In Chhattisgarh, 18.5 Kg Ornaments Recovered In ₹20 Crore...

Delhi Jewellery Shop Burglary: 2 Held In Chhattisgarh, 18.5 Kg Ornaments Recovered In ₹20 Crore...

WATCH: UP Police Rescues Huge Python From Pari Chowk In Greater Noida; Netizens Praise Courageous...

WATCH: UP Police Rescues Huge Python From Pari Chowk In Greater Noida; Netizens Praise Courageous...