Angry over minister's absence, farmers leave meeting; Harsimrat Kaur Badal slams Centre's 'sheer skulduggery'

The recently passed Farm Bills have triggered massive backlash from many opposition parties and farm groups across the country. The contentious Acts have seen Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal quit the NDA government, with her party breaking away from their ally soon after. It has seen people observing a Bharat Bandh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had even travelled to Punjab for several rallies.

As the unrest continued, the Centre had urged delegates from these groups to attend a meeting to clarify and ease their concerns. While they had initially refused, 30 protesting farmers' groups from Punjab have travelled to Delhi and meetings are underway.

However, as per an NDTV report, the meeting on Wednesday came to an abrupt end after the assembled farmers took umbrage at the absense of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Reportedly, they raised slogans, tore up copies of the Acts and warned that their protests would continue.