Andhra Secretariat staffer tests positive, 2 blocks shut

Amaravati: An employee of Andhra Pradesh Secretariat has tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the authorities to shut down two blocks on Monday and advise 84 employees to work from home for next two weeks.

Employees working in blocks 3 and 4 were directed not to come to the secretariat and were instead advised to work from home for 14 days.

Health authorities took up disinfectant operations in the entire premises including the two blocks.

The infected Secretariat employee, who works in the Agriculture Department, had, along with many others, returned last week to Amaravati from Hyderabad, where they were stranded during the lockdown period.