Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: 2 Killed, Several Students Injured After School Bus Collided With Lorry In Nellore; Disturbing Visuals Surface

In a shocking incident that has come to light from Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, two persons have died and several students were injured after a school bus carrying 36 children collided with a lorry. Reports said that cleaner of a school bus carrying 36 students and teaching staff died on the spot in the horrific accident.

Disturbing visuals of the site after the accident took place on Kavali National Highway in Nellore have surfaced.

A massive school bus accident has been reported on the Kavali National Highway in Nellore; the bus driver died on the spot and many children are injured. pic.twitter.com/lqFa7V9NHx — Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) July 2, 2024

Statement of State Education Minister, Nara Lokesh

State Education Minister, Nara Lokesh, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and expressed deep concerns over the incident. He said, "The incident of a lorry hitting a school bus near Kavali today has left me deeply worried. It is sad that a cleaner dies in an accident. The authorities have been ordered to provide immediate better treatment to the children injured in the accident. School owners should keep all the buses in condition. I request you to be very vigilant about the fitness of the buses."

Andhra Pradesh, Nellore: A school bus accident occurred on Kavali National Highway when a lorry rear-ended the bus, causing it to overturn. Devarala Chinna Kondaiah (60) from Bogolu, a van cleaner, died on the spot. Several students were injured among the 36 students and teaching… pic.twitter.com/rGGTZFR51H — IANS (@ians_india) July 2, 2024

Soon after the tragic incident took place, the children who had suffered injuries were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Kavali where they are currently recuperating.

As per a report of ANI, "The deceased has been identified as D Chinna Malleswara Rao (60). The mishap took place on the 16th National Highway in Kavali, Nellore district. The bus belonged to RSR International School, police said."