Andhra Pradesh to allow liquor sale from today but prohibition tax imposed to discourage people from consuming

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): The liquor shops are all set to open in Andhra Pradesh from Monday but a prohibition tax will be imposed to discourage people from consuming, said Special Chief Secretary to Industries and Commerce Department.

Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary held a press meet on Sunday and made certain announcements regarding the operation of liquor shops in the State from 11 am to 7 pm from tomorrow.

"We are taking the measure to open liquor shops in the State for revenue consideration but the government is concerned about the bad effects of alcohol consumption. Our Chief Minister is very much concerned about the evil effects of consumption so we are imposing prohibition tax on that, the amount will be decided soon," said Bhargava.