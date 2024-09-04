 Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Floods Weather Update: Heavy rains Predicted In Both States
Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have caused 35 deaths till now. The number is feared to rise as rains have severely affected life with rail tracks submerged, thousands of acres of agricultural land flooded and residents struggling to procure essential items necessary for survival

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
A railway track connecting Kesamudram and Intakanne washed away due to the heavy rains near Intakanne railway station in Mahabubabad on Monday. | ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Telangana as well as Andhra Pradesh for next two days. The department has issued 'yellow alert' for Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial and Mulugu districts in Telangana. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issues for NTR and Krishna districts in Andhra Pradesh.

For Telangana, the department has predicted thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 30-40 kmph.

The IMD has made a similar prediction for Andhra Pradesh and has said that strong surface winds with speeds up to 30-40 kmph are possible at isolated places.

In Andhra Pradesh, reports in local media said that government has declared holiday for schools and colleges in NTR district on Wednesday (September 4).

IMD has said, “A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around September 5.”

Heavy rains in both states caused 35 deaths till now. The number is feared to rise as rains have severely affected life with rail tracks submerged, thousands of acres of agricultural land flooded and residents struggling to procure essential items necessary for survival.

The state governments have put in men and machinery into relief work Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy have visited some of the flooded areas in their respective states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have spoken with the chief minister and assured them of all possible help as the states battle with inclement weather and floods.

