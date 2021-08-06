Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2021: Result declared for 5.38 lakh students at results.bie.ap.gov.in

The Directorate of Government of Examination (DGE), Andhra Pradesh declared the AP SSC or 10th board exam results for nearly 6 lakh students today – August 6.

The results will be released school-wise along with subject-wise performance of students. While students can check their marks from the official website, the school principals can download memorandum of subject-wise performance using their school login, according to a release from the Director of Examinations.

It is expected that due to excessive traffic, the official website of the board might crash. In such a case, students can also check their results through the mobile app or SMS facility, or check the alternative websites:

bseap.org

bieap.gov.in

rtgs.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

AP SSC result on SMS

Students can get their AP SSC Result 2021 via SMS by typing 'SSC (space) ROLL NUMBER' and sending it to 56263.

Check AP SSC result on Manabadi app

Once released, students can check results on the "AP Board Results 2021, SSC (10th) & Intermediate" mobile app by typing in the roll number and other details.

This year, the Andhra Pradesh government announced the cancellation of the year-end examination for Class 10 on a day the Supreme Court took a serious view of the indecisiveness. The SC had told the government, it would be responsible even if one fatality is reported during the exam.

