Andhra Pradesh: Seven killed, 11 injured in road accident in Palnadu district

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Photo: ANI

At least seven persons were killed and 11 others injured in a ghastly road accident at Rentachintala in the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh after midnight on Sunday.

An overloaded mini-van rammed into a stationary lorry near an electricity sub-station in Rentachintala, killing six people on the spot. Another woman succumbed while undergoing treatment in hospital, police sources said.

The mini-van was carrying at least 38 persons, who were returning from a pilgrimage to Srisailam, police said.

“We are investigating the cause of the accident. So far the toll is seven and some of the injured, with serious wounds, have been shifted to Government General Hospital in Guntur for better treatment,” a police official said over phone.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the accident. He requested the government to extend aid to the kin of the deceased and ensure better treatment to the injured.

Andhra Pradesh: Seven killed, 11 injured in road accident in Palnadu district

