Andhra Pradesh Police rescue 2,739 children under 'Operation Muskaan COVID-19'

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Police claimed to have rescued 2,739 children from several districts of the state in the last three days, under 'Operation Muskaan', according to the inputs from the Director-General of Police (DGP) office.

According to the police, this operation was launched on July 14 and will continue till July 20.

Children who are rescued under 'Operation Muskaan' are also to be tested for COVID-19 tests. Out of the total children, 2,560 have been reunited with their parents.

'Operation Muskaan' a program for the rescue of child labour, has been modified to 'Operation Muskaan COVID-19', under which the children rescued will be tested for coronavirus, as per the police press release.

According to the DGP office, state CID wing is tracing child labours and orphans roaming on the roads, at railway stations, bus stations, and various factories.

Thereafter, the rescued children are being taken to nearby hospitals for COVID-19 tests.

According to the police, these children will be enrolled in rehabilitation centres and will be given free education and infrastructure.