e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh: Police 'Gabbar Singh' misbehaves with biker over fine

FPJ Web Desk
India Today

India Today

Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh: Sub-inspector (SI) Venkataramana, popularly called as Gabbar Singh, got into pulling off the collar of a biker for riding without a mask, helmet and driving licence in the village of Marripadu Mandal in Nellore. It was noted that the man threw up a refusing attitude over levied fine, infuriating the cop to misbehave publicly.


After the video of the incident went viral, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijaya Rao, sought a report from the DSP of Marripadu Mandal. The SI 'Gabbar Singh' was summoned by thereafter over the incident, reported India Today.

ALSO READ

Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal asks netizens to caption post, here's what internet said Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal asks netizens to caption post, here's what internet said

ALSO READ

Does ponytail hairstyle 'sexually excite' men? Believing so, Japan bans it in schools Does ponytail hairstyle 'sexually excite' men? Believing so, Japan bans it in schools
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:50 PM IST