Andhra Pradesh: Police 'Gabbar Singh' misbehaves with biker over fine

Andhra Pradesh: Sub-inspector (SI) Venkataramana, popularly called as Gabbar Singh, got into pulling off the collar of a biker for riding without a mask, helmet and driving licence in the village of Marripadu Mandal in Nellore. It was noted that the man threw up a refusing attitude over levied fine, infuriating the cop to misbehave publicly.



After the video of the incident went viral, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijaya Rao, sought a report from the DSP of Marripadu Mandal. The SI 'Gabbar Singh' was summoned by thereafter over the incident, reported India Today.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:50 PM IST