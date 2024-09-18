Andhra Pradesh Police Arrest Govt Wine Shop Supervisor For Stealing ₹9.51 Lakh In Guntur

Representational Image

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested a supervisor of a government-run wine shop in Guntur district for allegedly stealing Rs 9.51 lakh from the shop.

The police said that the accused carried out the theft on Monday night, taking advantage of a security oversight.

The police also recovered the stolen money from the accused.

Police Statement

"A case was registered in Ponnur town limits in Guntur District involving a significant theft of Rs9,51,460 from a government wine shop. The investigation led by Guntur District SP Satish Kumar revealed that the supervisor of the shop was responsible for the theft," the police said in a statement.

"The stolen amount was recovered from the thief. Under the guidance of SP Satish Kumar, Ponnur CI, SDPO, and two constables solved the case within 12 hours. SP Satish Kumar appreciated all those involved in resolving the case," the statement added.