Andhra Pradesh: At Least 6 Dead, Several Injured After Two Trains Collide In Vizianagaram District; Visuals Surface

At least 6 died while several were injured after passenger train derailed in Vizianagaram district due to collision with another train while it was en route from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Rayagada. Railway officials and rescue teams responded to the scene to evaluate the situation.

East Central Railway CPRO said, "Bogies derailed after a train travelling along with passengers from Vizianagaram to Raigad hit a passenger train travelling on the same route Vishakapatnam to Palasa."

"Injuries reported but figures yet to be known. Two trains were involved in the accident. The rescue and restoration process is on," the official added.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the swift implementation of relief measures, dispatching a maximum number of ambulances from Visakhapatnam and the neighboring districts of Vizianagaram. Additionally, he emphasized the necessity of ensuring that nearby hospitals are fully equipped to deliver quality medical care to the injured.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister directed railway authorities to collaborate with various government departments, such as health, police, and revenue, to promptly execute relief efforts and ensure that the injured individuals receive immediate medical assistance.

