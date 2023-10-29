 Andhra Pradesh: At Least 6 Dead, Several Injured After Two Trains Collide In Vizianagaram District; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh: At Least 6 Dead, Several Injured After Two Trains Collide In Vizianagaram District; Visuals Surface

Andhra Pradesh: At Least 6 Dead, Several Injured After Two Trains Collide In Vizianagaram District; Visuals Surface

East Central Railway CPRO said, "Bogies derailed after a train travelling along with passengers from Vizianagaram to Raigad hit a passenger train travelling on the same route Vishakapatnam to Palasa."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
article-image

At least 6 died while several were injured after passenger train derailed in Vizianagaram district due to collision with another train while it was en route from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Rayagada. Railway officials and rescue teams responded to the scene to evaluate the situation.

East Central Railway CPRO said, "Bogies derailed after a train travelling along with passengers from Vizianagaram to Raigad hit a passenger train travelling on the same route Vishakapatnam to Palasa."

"Injuries reported but figures yet to be known. Two trains were involved in the accident. The rescue and restoration process is on," the official added.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the swift implementation of relief measures, dispatching a maximum number of ambulances from Visakhapatnam and the neighboring districts of Vizianagaram. Additionally, he emphasized the necessity of ensuring that nearby hospitals are fully equipped to deliver quality medical care to the injured.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister directed railway authorities to collaborate with various government departments, such as health, police, and revenue, to promptly execute relief efforts and ensure that the injured individuals receive immediate medical assistance.

Read Also
Train Services Restored After Disruption Due To Technical Failure Between Vangani And Badlapur On UP...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana: CM Khattar Writes To Gadkari To Resolve Gurugram Toll Plaza Bottleneck

Haryana: CM Khattar Writes To Gadkari To Resolve Gurugram Toll Plaza Bottleneck

Kerala Blast: Another Woman Succumbs To Injuries, Death Toll Goes Up To 2

Kerala Blast: Another Woman Succumbs To Injuries, Death Toll Goes Up To 2

Andhra Pradesh: At Least 6 Dead, Several Injured After Two Trains Collide In Vizianagaram District;...

Andhra Pradesh: At Least 6 Dead, Several Injured After Two Trains Collide In Vizianagaram District;...

Andhra Pradesh: Elephant Wanders In Parvathipuram Station; Video Surfaces

Andhra Pradesh: Elephant Wanders In Parvathipuram Station; Video Surfaces

Delhi Medical Association Doctors Take To Streets Protesting Violence Against Healthcare Workers

Delhi Medical Association Doctors Take To Streets Protesting Violence Against Healthcare Workers