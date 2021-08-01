Andhra Pradesh: Over 300 dogs poisoned to death by village panchayat, case registered after activist files complaint

In a shocking incident, more than 300 stray dogs were poisoned to death in Andhra Pradesh. According to a India Today report, the carcasses of dogs were buried in a pit at a village in the West Godavari district. The allegations has been levelled up by an animal activist.

Fight for Animals activist Lalitha said that that the panchayat of Lingapalem in West Godavari district had resolved to get rid of stray dogs in and around the village. She alleged that instead of sterilizing them, the gram panchayat engaged dog killers, who poisoned the dogs.

The activist claimed that she visited the village and the pit where the carcasses of over 300 dogs were reportedly buried.

"I went to the site and saw many dog carcasses that were partially decomposed. After my inquiry, came to know that panchayat officials engaged some dog killers who killed the animals with poisoned injection," she told India Today.