Andhra Pradesh: Muslim government employees, teachers, workers allowed to leave an hour early during month of Ramzan

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

(PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
All government employees, teachers, contract workers, who profess Islam are permitted to leave offices/ schools early by one hour in the evening on all working days during the month of Ramzan from 3rd April to 2nd May , ordered Government of Andhra Pradesh, reported ANI.

"Government hereby permit all the Government Servants...who profess Islam to leave offices/schools early by one hour in the evening on all working days during the Holy month of Ramzan i.e. 03.04.2022 to 02.05.2022 (both days inclusive) to perform necessary rituals, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the said period," stated the order.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 05:13 PM IST