Andhra Pradesh: Man slits MBBS student's neck for refusing to marry him in Guntur

Guntur: A third-year MBBS student of a private medical college in Vijaywada was allegedly stabbed to death in Takkellapadu village of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, by a man for refusing to marry him, police said.

The incident took place on December 5.

The woman Tapaswi had gone to meet her friend in Takkellapadu when the accused Gnaneswar followed her and allegedly slit her throat after an argument.

"On Monday evening, the accused planned to kill her after she had gone to meet her friend in Takkellapadu, a village in Guntur. The accused arrived on a bike and killed her. Later, the accused cut his hand with the same surgical blade. Gnaneswar murdered Tapsavi after finding out that she is going to marry another man", Pedhakakani circle inspector said.

According to locals, Tapasvi was seriously injured in the attack and they rushed her to a hospital in Guntur where she was declared brought dead.

"Locals caught Ghanehwar after the murder and handed him over to police," Pedakakani police said. The accused was found to be working in an Information Technology (IT) company.

PedhaKakani circle inspector said, "Gnaneswar killed Tapasvi with a surgical knife around 9 pm. During our investigation, it was found that both of them met through Instagram two years ago".

Police said that both Ghansehwar and Tapsavi were seeing each other but had frequent fights.

Tapasvi had also approached the police accusing Ghansehwar of 'harassing' her, but the police did not register her complaint.

Upon hearing the news of her death a pall of gloom descended on Pamidimukkala village in Krishna district, the hometown of Tapsavi, in Andhra Pradesh.

A griefstruck Gopalakrishna, grandmother of deceased Tapasvi said, "How did he kill, Tapsavi, she had a bright future." Police have registered a case and have begun investigations.