Andhra Pradesh: Man burnt alive in car due to his brother's affair with married woman

In Andhra Pradesh, a man was burned alive inside a vehicle because of his younger brother's affair with a married woman. The incident was registered in the state of Chittoor.

According to India Today, the deceased, identified as Nagaraju, his younger sibling, Purushottam, and the woman in issue were residents of Ramachandrapuram mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district.

Ripunjaya, the woman's family, had objected to her relationship with Purushottam and had summoned Nagaraju to resolve the matter.

While the woman's family and Nagaraju drove somewhere unknown, the latter was thrashed and roped inside his vehicle.

The woman's relatives then poured gasoline on the car and set it on fire.

They wanted to push the vehicle down the gorge

According to reports, they even tried to push the vehicle down a gorge. However, their attempts were thwarted when a stone obstructed the car's descent down the hill.

Passersby tried to save Nagaraju

Several passersby saw Nagaraju inside the car and called the police, who attempted to save his life.

He, on the other hand, perished as a result of severe burn injuries.

Following an autopsy, the deceased's corpse was returned to his family.

Case has been registered

Meanwhile, a police officer stated that a case had been filed and that one of the perpetrators of the incident had been arrested.

The authorities were on the lookout for the other suspect in the case.